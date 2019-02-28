An executive once responsible for filling Times Square’s billboards with advertisements has been hired to run the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, effective March 7, it was announced Thursday night.

Harry Coghlan, who oversaw New York-area operations at Clear Channel Outdoor advertising, will become IDA chief executive officer. He succeeds Joseph J. Kearney, who left the agency in January to join the county’s Board of Elections as deputy Republican commissioner.

A resolution appointing Coghlan was unanimously approved by the IDA board.

He spent 15 years at Clear Channel Outdoor, one of the largest companies of its kind, and helped to launch the world’s largest billboard and the largest digital sign in Times Square.

Previously, Coghlan held finance and tax accounting positions at the Estee Lauder Cos.’ MAC division, Avon Products and Consolidated Edison. He earned an accounting degree from Wagner College and a master’s in business administration from St. John’s University.

“I look forward to creating meaningful opportunities and incentives to draw companies to this county, attract new investments, and ensure long-term benefits to our communities,” Coghlan said.

IDA board chairman Richard Kessel said Coghlan’s advertising experience will be invaluable “to market our great county to corporations and ultimately bring jobs to Nassau.”

County Executive Laura Curran welcomed Coghlan, saying “the time is right for a private sector leader with a fresh perspective.”

Kearney, an attorney and former Hempstead Town councilman, was paid $191,000 as IDA executive director.

Also Thursday, the IDA named deputy executive director Danielle Oglesby to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Kessel said agency staff titles are changing “to make the IDA more like a business.”