Nassau County will host a job fair Monday at Nassau Community College to recruit workers in advance of the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to fill temporary positions with pay rates of $17 to $23 per hour, flexible hours and paid training, according to a county announcement. Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old and U.S. citizens at the time of hiring.

Laptops will be available on site, though applicants can use their own devices to apply. Interested job seekers can also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

In addition, representatives from the Nassau County Civil Service Commission will be there to provide information on applying for county positions.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the CCB Building Atrium at the school, at 1 Education Dr. in Garden City.

The hiring event is being organized by County Executive Laura Curran, County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, the departments of Labor and Civil Service and the offices of Minority and Hispanic Affairs.