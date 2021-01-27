LIPA has given Nassau County until Feb. 28 to settle legal cases challenging the tax payments for two power plant properties, Nassau legislators wrote in a letter Tuesday, but it’s still unclear whether the Republican-controlled legislature will sign on to the deal.

In the letter, Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the Nassau Legislature’s presiding officer, and Legis. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach) asked lawmakers including Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport) about the status of Gaughran’s 2019 legislation that outlawed LIPA’s tax challenges and payment of back-tax refunds. The legislators called the possibility of the bill’s passage "a game changer" that would "likely lead to better terms on behalf of the residents."

Last year, the lawmakers cited the Gaughran legislation in holding up a vote on the proposed settlement.

Gaughran on Tuesday said he has refiled the bill, but has not revised it to address specifically the concerns of citizens in Island Park or elsewhere. In Northport, LIPA’s tax challenge over the Northport power plant was recently settled.

Gaughran said if constituents want the bill to be amended, "that would be fine. I would have to make some adjustments to cover the new situation."

In a statement, LIPA urged the Nassau Legislature to "follow the leadership of the Towns of Huntington and Brookhaven, which overwhelmingly approved fair settlements on a bipartisan basis and recognized the alternative would be costly legal fights that would have devastating outcomes for the host communities and considerable liability for past over-assessments."

LIPA said it has "continued to provide a fair settlement offer to Nassau County, which benefits the host communities along the lines of the Northport settlement, avoiding costly litigation and providing certainty to Nassau County ratepayers."

Newsday reported last week that LIPA and Nassau were close to reaching an agreement on the decade-old suits involving the E.F. Barrett plant in Island Park and a separate power-station property in Glenwood Landing. LIPA pays $43 million in annual taxes for Barrett, and another $24 million for Glenwood.

Under the proposed terms, taxes would be cut by 47% by 2027, with an option to extend the last-year payment for five years if the plants were still operating. LIPA would forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes. The original 2019 settlement between Nassau and LIPA raised the ire of Island Park residents because it included increased tax payments by the seventh year of the deal to upwards of $203 per month.

The legislators' letter accused Nassau County Executive Laura Curran of refusing to advocate for a financial settlement of third-party lawsuits by the affected school districts, which would provide some financial relief for homeowners who would have to make up the difference of tax payments.

In a statement, Nicollelo said Curran’s administration has "yet to file the settlement with the legislature, but from what we have heard, unlike in Huntington, they have left out the direct payments to the school districts. Our county and our school districts deserve at least as good a deal as Huntington was able to negotiate."

Northport’s school district negotiated a $14.5 million payment over seven years to settle its third-party lawsuit against LIPA. Thus far no such settlement has been entered into by the Nassau-based districts.

Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, in a letter to Curran Tuesday, demanded that Curran allow Island Park’s school district, businesses and community members to participate in settlement negotiations with LIPA.

"They don’t deserve to be blindsided with an agreement that could have devastating property tax consequences," D’Esposito wrote.

Curran responded Wednesday in a letter to D’Esposito and noted Nassau County isn’t a party to the Island Park School District’s suit against LIPA and "cannot represent" the district in its effort to settle that suit. She said LIPA "understands the importance of resolving the suit" in connection with legislative approval of LIPA’s proposed tax settlement.

Curran wrote that school districts "have a seat at the table already" in resolving the bigger tax case "and will continue to have a prominent one as we move through this process."