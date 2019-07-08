Nassau IDA launches Sunday morning radio show

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency launched a radio show over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The 30-minute taped broadcast, called "Nassau Means Business," aired Sunday on WKJY 98.3 FM, known as KJOY, a commercial radio station owned by Connoisseur Media.

The show's host is Harry Coghlan, the IDA’s CEO.

He said future installments will air the first Sunday of each month at 7 a.m. The agency plans to have an archive of broadcasts available on nassauida.org, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Coghlan also said he hopes to make the show available as a podcast via I Heart Radio.

“This radio show is part of our plan to promote the agency’s brand, bring new businesses to Nassau and to retain existing businesses that might be considering a move out of state,” he said.

Among Long Island's eight IDAs, the Nassau IDA is believed to be the first in recent years to air a monthly radio show. IDAs offer tax breaks to expanding companies in return for their employment and investment promises.

The first guest on the Nassau IDA radio show was Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Coghlan said future guests will include other elected officials and business executives.