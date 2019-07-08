TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Business

Nassau IDA launches Sunday morning radio show

Harry Coghlan, CEO of the Nassau County IDA,

Harry Coghlan, CEO of the Nassau County IDA, hosts the premiere of the agency's radio show, "Nassau Means Business," on Sunday. 

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency launched a radio show over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The 30-minute taped broadcast, called "Nassau Means Business," aired Sunday on WKJY 98.3 FM, known as KJOY, a commercial radio station owned by Connoisseur Media.

The show's host is Harry Coghlan, the IDA’s CEO.

He said future installments will air the first Sunday of each month at 7 a.m. The agency plans to have an archive of broadcasts available on nassauida.org, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Coghlan also said he hopes to make the show available as a podcast via I Heart Radio.

“This radio show is part of our plan to promote the agency’s brand, bring new businesses to Nassau and to retain existing businesses that might be considering a move out of state,” he said.

Among Long Island's eight IDAs, the Nassau IDA is believed to be the first in recent years to air a monthly radio show. IDAs offer tax breaks to expanding companies in return for their employment and investment promises.

The first guest on the Nassau IDA radio show was Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Coghlan said future guests will include other elected officials and business executives.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

SCPA and Brookhaven Animal Control officers removed approximately SPCA: Couple had 30 cats and dogs in home
Flooding during storms such as superstorm Sandy caused New sensors to shut off gas service during flooding
The Lego Store in Roosevelt Field mall will LI store to host free Lego event
Surfers compete in New York Surf Week in Surfers to ride the waves of Long Beach this week
A new Long Island Rail Road station will New Belmont Park LIRR station part of $1.3B arena plan
A classic waffle with vanilla ice cream at Food truck festival coming to Tanger Outlets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search