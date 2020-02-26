Nassau hosts minority business networking breakfast

Nassau County is holding a networking breakfast for minority business owners and executives on March 3 in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The free event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Carltun in the Park catering hall. It was organized by the county’s Industrial Development Agency with assistance from the county’s Office of Minority Affairs and the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce.

The keynote speaker will be Rafael Salaberrios, an executive in the small business unit of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency. Other speakers include IDA CEO Harry Coghlan, minority affairs director Lionel Chitty and chamber president Phil Andrews.

To attend, RSVP to OMA@nassaucountyny.gov or directornassaucounty@liacc.org by Monday.