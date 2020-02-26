TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
Business

Nassau hosts minority business networking breakfast

Rafael Salaberrios, senior director of economic revitalization at

Rafael Salaberrios, senior director of economic revitalization at Empire State Development, will be the keynote speaker.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Nassau County is holding a networking breakfast for minority business owners and executives on March 3 in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The free event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Carltun in the Park catering hall. It was organized by the county’s Industrial Development Agency with assistance from the county’s Office of Minority Affairs and the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce.

The keynote speaker will be Rafael Salaberrios, an executive in the small business unit of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency. Other speakers include IDA CEO Harry Coghlan, minority affairs director Lionel Chitty and chamber president Phil Andrews.

To attend, RSVP to OMA@nassaucountyny.gov or directornassaucounty@liacc.org by Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search