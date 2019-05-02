Nassau County has recaptured $170,740 in tax breaks used by Aceto Corp., the Port Washington company that’s liquidating after its two divisions were sold recently in bankruptcy court, officials said.

Richard Kessel, chairman of the county’s Industrial Development Agency, said it got the funds through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark. “We have already received the money,” he said.

Aceto repaid $70,364 in property tax savings and $8,288 in mortgage-recording tax savings that it won from the IDA. The agency granted the incentives in 2010 to keep the company from moving its Lake Success headquarters to Pennsylvania. Aceto instead relocated to 2 Tri Harbor Court in Port Washington.

Aceto also had to pay $92,088 in sales tax on the purchase of construction materials, equipment and furnishings for the office, which it didn’t pay initially under the IDA tax-breaks deal. And Kessel said Wednesday night that the company claimed $71,388 more in sales-tax exemptions than it was granted, which happens rarely.

The headquarters project cost $7.8 million, according to Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, which awarded a $489,000 grant to Aceto.

Kessel said the recapture funds will be distributed to the affected school district, local governments and the state.

“You are always sorry to see a bankruptcy with a company that employs Long Islanders.” Kessel said. “Having said that, it’s the IDA’s responsibility to recapture funds in instances like a bankruptcy, where benefits were paid and should go back to the people.”

In February, Aceto, which started 72 years ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors, citing massive debt and mounting losses from its Rising Pharmaceuticals Inc. division in New Jersey. Recently, Rising was sold for $15 million to an India-based drugmaker and Aceto’s chemicals unit was sold for $422 million to the private equity firm New Mountain Capital in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, Aceto announced plans to liquidate.

The company’s tax-break deal wasn’t due to expire until 2022. The IDA held title to Aceto’s 48,000-square-foot headquarters, a common practice to make sure companies receiving tax incentives keep their employment and investment promises.

Aceto’s property-tax savings totaled $146,617 over the four years ended Dec. 31, 2016, according to the IDA report.

In return for the tax breaks, the public company promised to preserve 80 jobs in Port Washington with an average salary of $93,214 a year. The payroll peaked at 91 people in 2015 and fell to 80 in 2017, according to IDA reports filed with the state.

“We have made it clear in the bankruptcy proceeding that we would like to work with the successor company to see what we can do to keep them going and to keep those people employed,” Kessel said, referring to New Mountain Capital.