Homebuyers on Long Island got no relief last month, as a shortage of homes for sale kept driving up prices, a new report shows.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $470,000 in March, up 17.5% from a year earlier, the multiple listing service OneKey MLS reported Tuesday. Nassau County’s median sale price increased by 13.2% annually, to $600,000, the listing service reported.

Across Long Island, the number of home sales jumped by almost 54% from a year earlier, when the real estate market came to a virtual standstill after the COVID-19 shutdown began on March 22. The number of homes going into contract rose by almost 49% compared with March 2020.

At last month’s pace of pending sales, it would take two months to sell all the homes listed for sale in Nassau and 1.7 months in Suffolk. Brokers estimate a balanced market has a five- to eight-month supply of homes.

"The inventory is very slim, [and] the demand is very strong," said Gerald O’Neill, an associate broker with Signature Premier Properties in Amity Harbor. "Every agent I know has sellers who would consider putting their house on the market, but they take a look into the market and can't find anything that they would move to, whether they're buying up or buying down…. Unless they're getting off Long Island. Then they're cashing in and they're going off Long Island, and they are the winners in this market."