TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

LI home sales soar as Suffolk median price breaks the $500,000 barrier 

Monica Balsan, real estate agent with Daniel Gale

Monica Balsan, real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, held an open house on Saturday, June 12, in Stony Brook and spoke about some of the behind-the-scenes of what goes into selling a home. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

Want to buy a home in Suffolk County? It’s likely to cost you at least half a million dollars.

Suffolk home prices crashed through a new record last month, reaching a median $500,000 for the first time, up 16.3% from a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday by OneKeyMLS, the listing service that includes Long Island.

In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $635,000 in May, up 8.5% year-over-year, the listing service reported.

The median is the midpoint, so half the homes sold last month traded for higher than those prices and half for lower.

Intense competition for a scarce supply of homes is forcing buyers into bidding wars that are driving up values, real estate agents said.

There were 7,044 homes listed for sale on Long Island last month, down 31% from a year ago. At the rate homes went into contract last month, it would take about two months to sell all the homes on the market. A healthy housing market has a five- to eight-month supply, so the market is tipped heavily in favor of sellers, brokers say.

The pace of sales was brisk last month, especially in comparison with the previous May, when the real estate market was brought nearly to a halt by the three-month COVID-19 shutdown that ended last June.

In Suffolk County, home sales increased by 29.5% from the previous May, and the number of homes going into contract more than doubled year-over-year, OneKey MLS reported.

Nassau County home sales jumped by 79.4% compared to a year ago, and pending sales more than tripled, the listing service said.

Brokers say buyers are taking advantage of near-record-low interest rates, and Long Island also has seen an influx of buyers seeking out spacious suburban homes during the pandemic.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.96% last week, down 0.25% compared with a year earlier, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported.

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

More news

PSEG Long Island replaced the steel pole that
PSEG replaces steel pole damaged after crash on East End
Three Village Deputy Superintendent Jeffrey Carlson speaks during
Four Long Island districts back at polls today for budget votes
Nurse-practitioner Tia Knight-Forbes said she began her career
Nurse-practitioner comes back to LI to pay it forward
Tania Gonzalez of Ronkonkoma.
Nassau DA: Woman posed as immigration attorney
Computer problems at the New York Lottery have
Lottery payouts to winners delayed by glitch
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced that
State at 70% COVID vaccination level for adults; Hempstead and Greenvale lag
Didn’t find what you were looking for?