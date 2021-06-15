Want to buy a home in Suffolk County? It’s likely to cost you at least half a million dollars.

Suffolk home prices crashed through a new record last month, reaching a median $500,000 for the first time, up 16.3% from a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday by OneKeyMLS, the listing service that includes Long Island.

In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $635,000 in May, up 8.5% year-over-year, the listing service reported.

The median is the midpoint, so half the homes sold last month traded for higher than those prices and half for lower.

Intense competition for a scarce supply of homes is forcing buyers into bidding wars that are driving up values, real estate agents said.

There were 7,044 homes listed for sale on Long Island last month, down 31% from a year ago. At the rate homes went into contract last month, it would take about two months to sell all the homes on the market. A healthy housing market has a five- to eight-month supply, so the market is tipped heavily in favor of sellers, brokers say.

The pace of sales was brisk last month, especially in comparison with the previous May, when the real estate market was brought nearly to a halt by the three-month COVID-19 shutdown that ended last June.

In Suffolk County, home sales increased by 29.5% from the previous May, and the number of homes going into contract more than doubled year-over-year, OneKey MLS reported.

Nassau County home sales jumped by 79.4% compared to a year ago, and pending sales more than tripled, the listing service said.

Brokers say buyers are taking advantage of near-record-low interest rates, and Long Island also has seen an influx of buyers seeking out spacious suburban homes during the pandemic.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.96% last week, down 0.25% compared with a year earlier, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported.