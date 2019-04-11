Long Island home prices kept rising as the spring selling season got underway last month, but the pace of sales slowed and inventory is on the rise.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $372,875 in March, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Nassau County’s median home price increased by 3.4 percent annually, to $517,000.

The number of closed home sales fell year-over-year by 5.8 percent in Suffolk and 8.8 percent in Nassau, the listing service reported. However, in a sign that the market could get stronger in the coming months, the number of contract signings jumped by more than 10 percent in Suffolk and ticked up by 1.4 percent in Nassau, compared with the previous March.

Nearly 5,400 homes were listed for sale in Nassau last month, up 22 percent from a year earlier, listing service figures show. In Suffolk, almost 6,500 homes were on the market, up 7.2 percent compared with the same period a year ago. It would take a little more than six months to sell all the homes listed for sale in Nassau and Suffolk. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

In both counties, March was the second month in a row when the supply of homes exceeded six months, giving buyers more options. By contrast, sellers have had the advantage – with a less-than-six-month supply of homes, and therefore more negotiating power – in 27 of the past 36 months in Suffolk and 30 of the past 36 months in Nassau.

By contrast, from spring 2013 through spring 2016, buyers often had the advantage, with about a seven- to 12-month supply of homes in Suffolk and about a five- to 10-month supply in Nassau.