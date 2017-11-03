Nathan’s Famous reported a 24.5 percent increase in net income as revenues rose in the most recent quarter.

The Jericho-based hot dog maker had net income of $3.1 million for the three-month period that ended Sept. 24, up from $2.5 million a year earlier, the company reported Friday.

Revenues grew year-over-year by 12.8 percent, to $31.6 million for the quarter. Earnings per diluted share were 74 cents, up from 60 cents a year before.

The company’s stock was up 2 percent to $82.55 in early trading on the Nasdaq stock market following the earnings release.