Business

Nathan’s Famous reports net income up 24.5%

Jericho-based hot dog maker reports revenues grew by 12.8 percent in the most recent quarter.

The Coney Island Nathan's in May 2009.

The Coney Island Nathan's in May 2009. Photo Credit: Yana Paskova

Nathan’s Famous reported a 24.5 percent increase in net income as revenues rose in the most recent quarter.

The Jericho-based hot dog maker had net income of $3.1 million for the three-month period that ended Sept. 24, up from $2.5 million a year earlier, the company reported Friday.

Revenues grew year-over-year by 12.8 percent, to $31.6 million for the quarter. Earnings per diluted share were 74 cents, up from 60 cents a year before.

The company’s stock was up 2 percent to $82.55 in early trading on the Nasdaq stock market following the earnings release.

