Nathan's Famous Inc. on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Jericho company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

Nathan's shares were up more than 5 percent to $71.12 in morning trading. The stock was trading at $71.55 12 months ago; it briefly traded over $100 during July.