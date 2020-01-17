Realtors' group to roll out changes to fight housing discrimination

The National Association of Realtors is making sweeping changes in its approach to housing discrimination, with plans to review state real estate licensing laws to make sure agents are held accountable for fair-housing law violations, create a voluntary fair-housing testing program for brokerages and new anti-bias training programs.

“A large part of this initiative is helping everyone in the real estate profession understand that fair housing is good for business, it's good for the economy, it's good for the well-being of our communities, it's essential to the well-being of our communities, and it’s right,” Bryan Greene, who joined the NAR in November as its director of fair housing policy, said on Friday.

Greene previously served for 10 years as one of the heads of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. “And then on top of that, it's also the law. And it's long been incorporated into the National Association of Realtors’ Code of Ethics," he said. "So then, at the end of the day, we have to make sure people follow the law.”

The changes come after Newsday’s three-year Long Island Divided investigation, which uncovered widespread separate and unequal treatment by real estate agents of minority potential homebuyers and minority communities on Long Island.

“The Newsday story underscored that to effectively pursue the goals of the Fair Housing Act in the real estate industry, we need to make sure that real estate agents are accountable, that we continue to improve the culture and that we provide solid training,” Greene said. The NAR’s new plan, he said, “is a comprehensive approach to ensuring that people's fair housing rights are protected throughout the country.”

The group said its plan is called ACT, for Accountability, Culture change and Training. Greene said the group expects to hire a law firm with expertise in civil rights to review state real estate licensing laws, and possibly make recommendations to strengthen laws, if needed; focus on improving the culture within the industry, to make sure all agents understand the importance of providing equal access to housing; and providing high-quality training, including education about unconscious bias.

The NAR has 1.4 million members and describes itself as the nation’s largest trade organization.