National Business Capital & Services puts focus on culture

“Workplace culture” may be a buzzword among companies these days, but executives at National Business Capital & Services in Bohemia believe it is key to the 10-year-old company’s success.

Joe Camberato, president of National, which helps mostly small and medium-sized businesses obtain financing, sums up the company’s culture this way:

“We believe that you can work hard and have fun while doing it,” he said

So while employees work in the mostly open-floor office, music plays in the background. The playlist, chosen by a group of workers, ranges from pop to rock to dance, Camberato said.

When an employee completes a financing deal, he or she rings a wall gong while colleagues stand and applaud. Employees who go beyond the call of duty receive "wow" cards, which they can cash in for tickets to a monthly raffle drawing.

National, which took the top spot among small companies in Newsday's Top Long Island Workplaces contest, considers a well-crafted culture such an important factor in team building and employee happiness that it has “culture leaders,” employees who organize events such as a recent luau, which featured Hula-Hoop and limbo contests.

There are company picnics, mixers and volleyball teams, baseball games and fishing trips. The culture leaders also organize charity fundraising events for such groups as Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots. The company even has a “culture” brochure, which discusses the links between a positive workplace culture, happy employees and profitability.

There are signs that National’s serious approach to work and fun has paid off. Since its inception, it has helped companies across the country obtain $1 billion in financing, Camberato said. The company, which has 85 employees, has outgrown its current location, which seemed cavernous in the early years, he said.

The firm's culture helps with hiring in today’s tight job market, Camberato said. Employees “tell their friends about it and their friends wind up working here.”

Also helping to get the word out about the company is a full-time hiring manager, whom the company hired three years ago, Camberato said.

“We are constantly reaching out and utilizing a number of different platforms to show what we have to offer,” he said.

Phil LoMonaco, 29, who works as a business finance adviser, joined National about two years ago. Before signing on, he wanted to find out how current and former employees rated it, so he turned to job- and consumer-review sites like Glassdoor and Trustpilot.

“I was just very impressed throughout, and when I came here I just saw ... how much of a family it was,” he said.

Processing manager Jillian Crocker, 27, said that the concept of workplace culture wasn’t even on her radar before she started working at National four years ago. But that soon changed.

“I quickly realized how much I need culture, and that is why I will always want to stay here,” she said.

She said the company’s charity work resonated with her during her job interview process, when she noticed the many certificates on the wall from nonprofits like Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing experiences for kids with critical illnesses.

“That really hit home for me because my mother, grandmother and grandfather all had cancer,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is really great that they care so much.' "

Camberato said he and CEO James Webster decided they wanted an inviting environment because they spent so much time in the office. He said a light bulb went on about five years ago when he toured the offices of Zappos.com, the Las Vegas-based online shoe and clothing retailer.

“The experience of walking through the office and seeing all the different things they do for employees, it was really eye-opening,” he said. “From there we got extremely focused on culture. By doing that we have a lot of happy people here.”

-Carrie Mason-Draffen

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT

NAME: Shannon Treadwell

COMPANY: National Business Capital & Services

JOB: Vice president of production

Before I started here in 2013 I was working in a dry cleaners. I was 22 years old, and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I started as a receptionist. I did that for a little while, and then from there I moved up to the processing department ... I kept moving around and learning all aspects of the business, and now I am running the production department. This place believes in its employees more than any other place that I know. The culture is amazing. Really there is no limit as to where I want to go.

I can’t see myself being anywhere else. If you had asked me when I was young if I would be here, I don’t know if I would have said yes. But I am so happy to be here.

Fun Fact: If I am not here, you can find me at the beach. I’ll be in the ocean until mid-October, anywhere on Fire Island. I have a son, he's 20 months old. He loves the ocean just as much as I do. We wake up; we go to the beach. He’s in the water, I am in the water. We are basically fish.