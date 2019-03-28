National Grid USA said Thursday night it will lay off "less than 200" management employees companywide by Sunday, as part of a plan to cut costs and provide "better service."

At the same time, National Grid acknowledged it will be moving from its two Hicksville offices, at 100 and 175 E. Old Country Rd. It's still reviewing new sites to relocate workers who remain at the company, with a plan to move in by early 2021.

More than 700 employees currently work from the two Hicksville facilities. The company has about 4,000 downstate New York employees, including around 2,000 on Long Island.

National Grid declined to say how many of the employees would be laid off from its Long Island and Brooklyn locations.

Spokesman Domenick Graziani said the company was reviewing all its U.S. properties to either "consolidate or move to another location."

National Grid USA, which is owned by London-based energy conglomerate National Grid, has 16,500 U.S. employees in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

On Long Island, the company formally operated both the natural gas and electric utilities, but it lost the contract to operate the Long Island Power Authority network to PSEG in 2014. National Grid owns three large power plants contracted to LIPA, and numerous smaller plants.

Graziani said the management cuts stemmed from a strategic shift begun in mid-2018 in the company's operating model. "That meant changing a number of leadership roles, accountabilities and delivery processes," he said.

Despite the planned layoffs, the company said it currently has more than 600 job openings companywide, adding it was "investing in new opportunities and solutions" toward "leading a clean-energy economy."

A person familiar with the move said employees informed of it on Thursday were "devastated" by the cuts.