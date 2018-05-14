National Response Corp. buys Fort Worth company

National Response Corp., a Great River-based provider of oil spill and environmental cleanup services, has bought SWS Environmental Services, Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas, provider of similar emergency services, the companies announced.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. NRC is owned by Manhattan private equity firm J.F. Lehman & Co., and has worked on cleanup efforts such as the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

“This acquisition truly complements our existing U.S. footprint with virtually no overlap, enhancing our ability to reach customers throughout the U.S.” Paul Taveira, chief executive of NRC said in a statement Monday. “It strengthens our national capabilities and our geographic reach, better enabling us to service our national and international client base.”

SWS, which has 21 locations servicing states throughout the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Southeastern Unites States, provides hazardous waste management, emergency response and remediation services to the energy, manufacturing and health care sectors, among others. NRC has 73 office locations in 16 countries, according to a company news release.

NRC, founded in 1991, has completed nine acquisitions in the last five years, including ENPRO Services, Op‐Tech Environmental Services, Sureclean Limited, Emerald Alaska, Specialized Response Solutions, Boom Technology, Water Truck Services, and CleanLine WWS.

The acquisition, completed Monday, brings NRC’s total global employment to more than 1,400, a company spokesman said. The company has around 70 employees at its Great River headquarters.