A Long Island company that cleans oil spills and deals with other environmental emergencies is being sold by its private equity parent for $662.5 million to a publicly traded acquisition company.

Great River-based National Response Corp. is being sold by J.F. Lehman & Co., to Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, which is traded on the NYSE American stock exchange.

The companies announced the deal on Tuesday.

Once the deal is closed, Hennessy Capital will change its name to NRC Group Holding Corp. and will apply to maintain its stock listing on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol NRCG.

The cash and stock deal is subject to adjustments, according to a government filing.

Chris Swinbank, the chief executive of National Response Corp. since it was founded in 1992, will continue in that role. The news releases did not specify where the company will be based.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Shares of Hennessy Capital, whose principal office is in Wilson, Wyoming, according to government filings, rose 2 cents to $10.17 in trading Wednesday morning.

In May, National Response Crop. acquired SWS Environmental Services Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas, provider of emergency environmental services.

National Response Corp., which has worked on cleanup efforts such as the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, employs more than 1,400 people, including about 70 in Great River.