Steven Cahillane, president and chief executive of Ronkonkoma-based Nature’s Bounty Co., will become the new CEO of Kellogg Co., the company said Thursday.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts and Eggo waffles said CEO John Bryant will be replaced by Cahillane next week. Cahillane will also join the company’s board.

Nature’s Bounty sells Balance bars, Solgar supplements and Ester-C vitamins. The company said Paul Sturman will become chief executive. Sturman has 30 years’ experience working in consumer health care, at Johnson & Johnson, Warner-Lambert, and at Pfizer, where he spent six years running the company’s consumer health care business.

Bryant, 51, will remain executive chairman of the board until March, and then Cahillane will take over that role, too. Cahillane, 52, has also worked at soda company Coca-Cola Co. and beer maker AB InBev.

Kellogg has struggled to make its cereals and snacks more appealing to Americans who are increasingly seeking to avoid processed foods. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company, whose revenue has fallen every year since 2013, announced last month that it would add probiotics to its Special K cereal later this year to try and boost sales.

Packaged food conglomerates have been trying to appeal more to consumers who favor fresher foods and smaller, local brands, and are worried about the ingredients they eat. Kellogg and competitors like General Mills and Post have been cutting costs and changing strategies as consumer trends shift away from processed foods in North America, a key market.

Shares of Kellogg Co., which are down about 15 percent since the beginning of the year, slipped 11 cents to $62.93 in trading Thursday.

With Newsday staff

