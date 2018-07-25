TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
Business

Plant that makes Sweethearts, Necco wafers abruptly closes

Sweethearts candy is held in bulk prior to

Sweethearts candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Co. in Revere, Mass. in this Jan. 14, 2009 photo. Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
Print

REVERE, Mass. — The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner or say if candy production will resume. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

By The Associated Press

More news

The Garden City Fire Department's headquarters, at 351 Village to vote on eliminating paid fire department
Marjaneh Issapour was one of several experts speaking Environmental group explains risk from plume
Taco 'Bout It (40B E. Main St., Riverhead): LI's top 100 restaurants of 2018
The original Barnaby Bye -- singer-keyboardist Billy Alessi, Barnaby Bye to play My Father's Place after royal wedding
This Islip home was once the summer residence $1.15M LI home once housed politicians
Pablo Villavicencio, holding his daughter Antonia, arrives home Family welcomes released LI pizza delivery driver home