Westbury-based NEFCU is planning to open a branch in Huntington village with interactive video teller machines and no tellers on the premises, according to Five Points Real Estate.

The branch will be located at 356 New York Ave., at the corner of Elm Street, near the Paramount theater. The branch will replace retail tenants Knot of this World and Lot 356, according to Five Points, which manages the property.

The credit union said it was too early to say when the branch will open.

NEFCU opened its first branch without tellers on East Main Street in Bay Shore in 2016.

The credit union has opened other branches with that model, including at the Levittown Mews Shopping Center on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park. The Deer Park branch is in a shopping center that also includes a Starbucks and CVS.

NEFCU has 16 branches, all on Long Island.

Other area financial institutions, including Uniondale-based Flushing Bank and Hauppauge-based Teachers Federal Credit Union, also have installed video terminals that allow for some of their teller functions to be handled by an employee at a remote location.

Flushing said last week that it was opening a branch with video terminals in Chinatown later this year.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Branches with video tellers also have employees.