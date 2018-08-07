NEFCU has moved 63 employees into a new office on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale.

The move frees up space for the credit union to expand its information technology, accounting, marketing and operations staff at its headquarters in Westbury, said Eileen Nolan, the credit union's executive vice president and chief marketing and sales officer.

The 14,000-square-foot Uniondale facility includes a call center, and video tellers who monitor interactive video teller machines at NEFCU branches.

"We are in growth mode and we needed more space," Nolan said.

NEFCU has 411 employees, up from 374 a year ago.

NEFCU, which has crossed $3 billion in assets, plans to open branches in Northport and Huntington village by the end of 2018, Nolan said. Both of those branches will have interactive video teller machines and no tellers on the premisis. The branches have employees on site, Nolan said.

The credit union has opened other branches with that model, including at the Levittown Mews Shopping Center on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park. The Deer Park branch is in a shopping center that also includes a Starbucks and CVS.

NEFCU has 181,000 members.