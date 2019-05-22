TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
Business

Nestlé Waters wins another 10 years of tax breaks from Nassau IDA

The bottled water company requested the sales-tax exemption for its Syosset distribution facility, promising to add 15 jobs to its 101-person staff.

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency granted Nestlé

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency granted Nestlé Waters an additional 10 years of tax breaks for its distribution facility.   Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Print

Despite pushback from a local school district and a homeowners' group, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency granted Nestlé Waters an additional 10 years of tax breaks on its distribution facility. 

Nestlé, the largest bottled water company in the country, requested the tax relief in April as an extension of a deal that has reduced its property taxes since 2008. 

Daniel P. Deegan, Nestlé's attorney, said at a meeting May 16 that the aid was necessary to ensure that the company's 54,416-square-foot center at 275-280 Oak Dr. in Syosset remains open. 

"We understand there's some objections because we've engaged in discussions with the [Syosset] school district, but ... there's a reason why these types of decisions are made at a regional level and not at a very localized level," he said, adding that although not all Nestlé workers employed at that location live in Syosset, most do live in Nassau and Suffolk. 

More than 100 people, earning an average of $66,460 a year, are employed at the company's Syosset location, according to Nestlé's aid application.

In exchange for the new tax incentives, which include a sales-tax exemption of up to $53,259 for a proposed $1.2-million propane fuel tank, Nestlé will add 15 jobs to its current employment commitment of 101 workers. 

Attorney Carrie Anne Tondo, partner at Ingerman Smith, a Hauppauge law firm that represents the Syosset school district, submitted to the IDA lengthy documents opposing the tax breaks. Thomas L. Rogers, the district's superintendent, voiced concerns about the tax deal before the IDA's vote.  "The cost of this will be borne at the local level because school taxes are the primary taxes you are forgiving the applicant." 

Both Tondo and Rogers said they were disappointed about the decision. "By no means are we against economic development," Rogers said. "But when this type of aid is granted, it is with the understanding that it's a temporary relief which will lead to a long-term benefit. If companies never fully rejoin the tax base, when will we see that benefit?" 

Earlier this month at a public hearing in Oyster Bay Village, the civic group Residents for a More Beautiful Syosset said homeowners would be harmed by a proposal to give Nestlé Waters more tax breaks. “Homeowners can no longer afford to shoulder tax giveaways to giant corporations,” said Laura Schultz, president of the 200-member group. “It is time for corporations to break their addiction to these tax breaks.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Daysi Calavia-Robertson on June

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

MTA chairman Patrick Foye, seen here on Wednesday Top boss for PTC a no-show at MTA meeting
Duryea's Lobster Deck in Montauk is the subject Legal filing says town supe requested lawsuit
An ambulette driver who had stopped on the Police: Ambulette driver killed in Route 135 crash
The acquisition boosts Broadridge's presence in Canada. Broadridge acquires Canadian software firm for $300M
Former Suffolk prosecutor Glenn Kurtzrock was forced to Group seeks to unseal records of ex-prosecutor
Chris Stefanou hauls in a sandbar shark at Yes, you're swimming with sharks in LI waters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search