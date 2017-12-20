TODAY'S PAPER
NeuLion shares jump almost 30% after $41.5 million asset sale

The Plainview firm’s stock rose 12 cents to close at 53 cents after the announcement that it will sell assets and intellectual property to Fortress Investment.

Workers at the operations center of NeuLion, an online video streaming company in Plainview. (July 23, 2012) Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Shares of NeuLion Inc. jumped almost 30 percent Wednesday after the provider of digital video broadcasting technology announced it had reached an agreement to sell some assets and intellectual property of its DivX unit to an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group for $41.5 million.

The stock rose 12 cents to close Wednesday at 53 cents in Canadian currency on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares...

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

