Business

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists opens Port Jefferson Station center

New York Blood & Cancer Specialists has a new office in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: New York Blood & Cancer Specialists

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists said it has opened a facility at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station.

The new location, which opened this week, is 20,000 square feet.

The new location includes oncologists and hematologists, infusional therapy, diagnostic services, social work, pharmacy, psychological services, nutritional consult as well as many other opportunities "to treat patients as a whole and not just their disease," the group said in a statement.

New York Cancer operates 42 locations.

The Port Jefferson Station-based cancer and blood specialist handles about 350,000 patient visits annually.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

