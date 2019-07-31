New York Cancer & Blood Specialists said it has opened a facility at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station.

The new location, which opened this week, is 20,000 square feet.

The new location includes oncologists and hematologists, infusional therapy, diagnostic services, social work, pharmacy, psychological services, nutritional consult as well as many other opportunities "to treat patients as a whole and not just their disease," the group said in a statement.

New York Cancer operates 42 locations.

The Port Jefferson Station-based cancer and blood specialist handles about 350,000 patient visits annually.