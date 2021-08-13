Part of New York State's eviction moratorium was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.

The state must use a higher bar to shield tenants who have suffered financially because of COVID-19, the court's order said. New York has been freezing eviction cases when renters submit a form stating that they've taken a fiscal hit. But relying on only the tenants' word violates the court's teaching that "no man can be a judge in his own case," the opinion said.

Judges may still protect New Yorkers who present evidence that they have suffered a hardship, the opinion said.

The state's eviction moratorium is slated to expire at the end of August. But the federal government has instituted an eviction moratorium for those living in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates — which currently includes Long Island — through Oct. 3.

Renters who apply for rent relief may also have evictions delayed until the state finishes reviewing their paperwork. New York started accepting applications on June 1 for $2.4 billion in assistance, which the state sends directly to landlords, on behalf of approved tenants. The government has sent out about $100 million — or less than 5% of the funding, state officials said earlier this week.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is slated to succeed Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation, noted on Twitter that she will work with the Legislature to help those in need, including by expediting the release of federal rent relief.

"No New Yorker who has been financially hit or displaced by the pandemic should be forced out of their home. As NY's next Governor, I look forward to working with the Legislature to quickly address the Supreme Court's decision & strengthen the eviction moratorium legislation," she said in a tweet.

Relatively few landlords have been filing eviction lawsuits while tenants were afforded special pandemic protections. Excluding village and town jurisdictions, courts on the Island have fielded 2,348 commercial and residential eviction cases so far in 2021, compared to 6,417 in 2020 and 14,348 in 2019, according to the state Office of Court Administration.

The Office of Court Administration is reviewing the Supreme Court's decision and its possible implications, spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.