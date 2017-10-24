Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is seeking companies for a trade mission to Israel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7.
The deadline to register for the trade mission is Oct. 31. Up to 10 businesses will be selected.
Israel is a key trading partner for Long Island. It’s the third-largest export market for companies based in Nassau County, accounting for $419 million in sales in 2015, according to U.S. Cenusus Bureau data.
The trade mission includes visits to Israeli cities Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem, and meetings with prospective customers and business partners. The event is funded by the state, which will reimburse participants for airfare, lodging and a $750 trade mission fee.
Participating businesses must be at least one year old and meet eligibility requirements from the federal Small Business Administration.
More information is available by calling 212-803-2300 or sending an email message to globalny@esd.ny.gov.
