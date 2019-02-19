Factories are feeling the impact of New York State’s higher minimum wage more than retailers and other service firms, according to two polls released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 22 percent of manufacturers across the state said the latest incremental increase in hourly minimum pay is having a “significant effect” on their decision-making. Only 13.4 percent of service firms in the metropolitan area, including retailers, said the wage hike was impacting them significantly.

The bank canvassed about 100 plants across the state and about 100 service firms on Long Island and in New York City and its northern suburbs in two separate surveys this month.

In 2016 Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature adopted an ambitious plan to raise the state’s minimum wage from $9 per hour to $15 over a few years.

In Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, the wage rate rose from $9 to $10 per hour on Dec. 31, 2016, and rose by another dollar at the end of 2017 and 2018. It will reach $15 in December 2021.

The yearly increases have been larger in New York City and smaller upstate.