A series of state workshops about employees’ rights if they are injured on the job and the workers’ compensation system kicks off on Wednesday.

The free virtual sessions are run by the state Workers’ Compensation Board.

Each "Workers' Comp 101" workshop will be one hour, beginning at noon. There will be time for questions.

Wednesday’s session will be followed by ones on Feb. 16, March 16, April 20 and May 18.

To register go to http://www.wcb.ny.gov/webinars/#workers.