TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Workers' Comp 101 sessions offered free online from Jan. to May

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

A series of state workshops about employees’ rights if they are injured on the job and the workers’ compensation system kicks off on Wednesday.

The free virtual sessions are run by the state Workers’ Compensation Board.

Each "Workers' Comp 101" workshop will be one hour, beginning at noon. There will be time for questions.

Wednesday’s session will be followed by ones on Feb. 16, March 16, April 20 and May 18.

To register go to http://www.wcb.ny.gov/webinars/#workers.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito are shown in
Report: Utah cops made mistakes in Petito case
A state-run COVID-19 testing site opened at Farmingdale
Omicron surge shows signs of peaking on LI, but test result delays linger
Eddie and Aida Pagan, of Mineola, speak with
Long Islanders step up to help survivors of Bronx fire
People stop by to place towers and gaze
Communal funeral for Bronx fire victims planned
Meghan Pues, 29, of Long Beach, takes advantage
Forecast: Temperatures to plummet again
Delta planes sit on the tarmac at John
Three LI women assaulted Delta security officer at JFK airport, prosecutors say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?