Business

Study: NY ranked one of worst states to start a business

The one bright spot for New York was its access to resources like educated workers and finance opportunities. Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com
New York has been ranked the eighth worst state to start a business in by a recent WalletHub study. The financial advising site’s analysis looked at 26 measures of business costs, access to resources and business environment.

The state’s high cost of doing business, especially for office space, dragged down New York’s ranking. Only New Jersey had higher business costs than the Empire State, the study found.

The bright spot for New York was its access to resources, including educated workers and finance opportunities, where it ranked sixth best in the nation.

Of the 10 worst states to start a business, eight were in the Northeast, and included Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island. No Northeast states ranked among the study’s top 20 states. Texas was No. 1 in the study.

In 2016, New Yorkers started more businesses than the national average, but its business closures outpaced the national average. The number of businesses started in the state still outpaced closures though, U.S. census data shows.

