Business

More than 1 million NYers have filed jobless claims in the last 4 weeks

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
More than 1 million New Yorkers have filed jobless claims in the past four weeks, with nearly 400,000 new claims filed in the last week alone, according to U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday.

The  395,949 New Yorkers who filed last week were among 5.2 million Americans across the country who filed a claim the week ended April 11, the U.S. agency said.

About 1.2 million New Yorkers in total have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks, according to state and national data.

During the same four-week period, more than 21.9 million Americans have filed unemployment insurance claims.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.

