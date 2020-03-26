TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Free business webinar Friday on coping with coronavirus crisis

By Newsday Staff
Newsday and the Long Island Association are partnering to present a free webinar for businesses at 10 a.m. Friday on how to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The presentation will include information on how to access resources available for Long Island businesses at the county, state and federal level.

The guest speaker will be Kevin Law, president and CEO of the LIA business group.  The webinar will be moderated by Newsday economics writer James Madore. 

The event is open to all but registration is required; go to newsday.com/bizhelp to register.

By Newsday Staff

