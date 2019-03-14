Newsday Media Group has signed a 15-year lease to relocate to a new headquarters in Melville, according to executives of the company.

Newsday plans to move to space at 6/8 Corporate Center Dr., a two-building complex connected by an inside walkway, around Labor Day, the executives said. The new location is about a mile from the paper’s longtime offices at 235 Pinelawn Rd. in Melville.

There were “many factors that played a role in the search for Newsday’s new site, including space, size, and of course location,” according to an email sent to employees by Newsday Media Group owner Patrick Dolan and Newsday publisher Debby Krenek.

“Extensive planning is already underway on layout and design,” the executives said in the email.

Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, New Jersey-based real estate developer, purchased Newsday’s 413,500-square-foot Pinelawn Road building from property owner Tribune Media Co. for $54.5 million last fall.

The new owner plans to knock down the current facility and build two industrial buildings – one 600,000 square feet and the other 200,000 square feet – on the site, Gus Milano, president of Hartz, said in November.

Milano said then that he didn’t expect to begin construction on the 48.3-acre site before 2020.

Newsday, formerly printed in Melville, is now printed by The New York Times Co. at its production facility in College Point, Queens.