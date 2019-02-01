Nominations are open for Newsday's second annual Top Workplaces awards.

The awards honor organizations where employees feel engaged, appreciated and empowered.

Newsday has again partnered with Energage, a research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify workplaces on Long Island where employees feel their work is valued; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

Last year, more than 1,400 Long Island workplaces -- private businesses, non-profits and governments -- were nominated or invited by Energage to participate. Of those, 116 chose to be part of the program. Energage sent surveys to nearly 44,000 employees at those organizations.

Based on the results of more than 24,000 anonymous responses to the surveys, Newsday in October recognized 74 organizations as Top Workplaces during a gala awards night at the Woodbury Country Club.

For 2018, Bethpage Federal Credit Union was ranked No. 1 among large employers (500-plus workers on Long Island); Country Life, a Hauppauge vitamin company, topped the list of medium employers (150-499 employees); and Glen Cove-based TLC Family of Camps & Inns won among small employers (50-149 employees).

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties may participate. Those with fewer than 50 employees are considered too small to maintain employee anonymity.

Employers can be public or private, for profit or not-for-profit, governmental organizations or businesses.

Anyone may nominate a workplace, including employees, customers, clients, managers or owners.

The deadline for nominations is March 15; go to newsday.com/nominate to submit a nomination. For questions or to submit a nomination by phone, call 516-274-0621.

Employees of companies and organizations that choose to participate will be asked to complete an anonymous, 24-question, five-minute survey this spring. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.

Employees may fill out a survey only once, and worker participation at a company must be widespread to be considered for a Top Workplace.

Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2006. It surveyed 2.6 million workers at more than 7,500 organizations last year and weighs the responses against its national data to determine which companies are Top Workplaces. Energage conducts surveys for 50 major metro newspapers.

In October, Newsday will publish a special section featuring a ranked list of Long Island's 2019 Top Workplaces in three categories: small, medium and large. Some of the top-ranked companies will be profiled in that section.

Newsday will also hold a celebration dinner for companies that make the list.

Companies that participate receive summary information about their results from Energage, allowing them to assess their organizational health. Those that make the list of top workplaces have a chance to promote their workplace culture and attract motivated recruits, as well as boosting morale and retaining talented employees.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Organizations must meet high standards in the eyes of their employees. People often mistakenly assume it’s all about pay, fancy perks and benefits. It’s really about organizational health, and that starts with good leadership. Having a good workplace is essential for hiring, retaining and motivating talent.”