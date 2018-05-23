TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
Business

Newsday headquarters in Melville is listed for sale

The publication is searching for a new location, and has advised employees that "we will remain in this building while we continue to evaluate our options."

The Newsday headquarters in Melville, Friday, Feb. 24,

The Newsday headquarters in Melville, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Print

Newsday’s headquarters in Melville has been listed for sale.

The property is owned by Tribune Media Company. A Tribune spokesman declined to comment.

The 48.5-acre property includes a 500,000-square-foot building with areas where ceiling heights range from 22 to 37 feet, listing agent Philip Heilpern, a senior vice president with CBRE, said in an interview Wednesday. It is zoned for light industrial, which would allow for offices, warehouse or distribution, or a buyer could apply for a zoning change, Heilpern said. 

No listing price has been set, and the marketing materials have been sent to potential buyers across the country, he said. "It's a very unique asset," he said. 

Newsday’s lease expires July 31. The publication is searching for a new location, and Newsday has advised employees that “we will remain in this building while we continue to evaluate our options.”

Newsday Media Group includes Newsday, the commuter newspaper amNewYork, the Hometown Shopper pennysaver papers, and related websites and mobile apps.

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com

More news

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the Morrelly Homeland Security Protesters raise voices against Trump’s LI visit
A cashier hands a shopper a plastic bag Fees for single-use bags backed in Nassau
A scene from practice with the Brentwood High A season with the Brentwood girls soccer team
Miller Place High School held its junior prom Unforgettable faces of LI proms 2018
President Donald Trump talks to the parents of Trump, on LI, talks MS-13: 'These are not people'
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Jurors ask to see footage of Mangano’s front door