Newsday headquarters in Melville is listed for sale

Newsday’s headquarters in Melville has been listed for sale.

The property is owned by Tribune Media Company. A Tribune spokesman declined to comment.

The 48.5-acre property includes a 500,000-square-foot building with areas where ceiling heights range from 22 to 37 feet, listing agent Philip Heilpern, a senior vice president with CBRE, said in an interview Wednesday. It is zoned for light industrial, which would allow for offices, warehouse or distribution, or a buyer could apply for a zoning change, Heilpern said.

No listing price has been set, and the marketing materials have been sent to potential buyers across the country, he said. "It's a very unique asset," he said.

Newsday’s lease expires July 31. The publication is searching for a new location, and Newsday has advised employees that “we will remain in this building while we continue to evaluate our options.”

Newsday Media Group includes Newsday, the commuter newspaper amNewYork, the Hometown Shopper pennysaver papers, and related websites and mobile apps.