The next evolution of the internet, referred to as the Metaverse, is on its way. And through the creation of a Metaverse-centric exchange-traded fund, people can directly invest in it.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. The ETF is a basket of securities that trades like a stock, bundling companies from sectors such as cloud services providers, gaming platforms and consumer electronics. Its biggest holdings are gaming graphics card maker Nvidia, game publishers Tencent and Roblox, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor.

While seeds of the Metaverse — best described as an all-encompassing, ever-present internet society — have existed for decades, the pandemic and its resulting global quarantine raised awareness of the Metaverse term and hastened its formation. The major pivot from in-person work and socialization to online life has expedited how content is created and distributed as well as the willingness of consumers to participate in this untraditional, all-digital world.

Despite the increasing prevalence of the term, the nebulous nature of the Metaverse has caused many to misinterpret it. For example, some analysts and media articles mistakenly labeled the top-selling video game "Call of Duty: Warzone" a Metaverse because it included Rambo and other action entertainment properties in the game. But the Metaverse is more than just a game that incorporates other companies’ intellectual property. Instead, it’s an internet where people will more tangibly replicate many common aspects of real-world life, including socialization, commerce and entertainment.

Matthew Ball, managing partner of venture firm Epyllion and a co-creator of the Metaverse ETF, said, "The Metaverse will transform nearly every industry and involve the creation of countless new businesses."