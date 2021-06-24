TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Business

NextGen Investing: 401(k)s and young investors: Time is on your side

A key error made by young investors? They

A key error made by young investors? They are too conservative.  Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/AndreyPopov

By Bankrate.com (TNS)
Print


A 401(k) retirement plan is a popular way to save money for retirement and score tax breaks for doing so. But often these plans don’t provide a lot of guidance on how to manage them — and many are focused on older investors, not on those just starting out.

For younger investors, having a more aggressive portfolio primarily consisting of stocks makes a lot of sense because you have the time to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

A mistake some young investors make is being too conservative and ending up with a portfolio loaded with bonds or uninvested cash that barely budges year after year.

To gauge your plan’s aggressiveness, use the rule of 100, suggests Chris Keller, partner at Kingman Financial Group in San Antonio. With this rule, you subtract your age from 100 to find your allocation to stocks. For example, a 30-year-old would put 70 percent of a 401(k) in stocks. Naturally, this rule moves the 401(k) to become less risky as you get older.

Concerned your 401(k) is too aggressive or too conservative? A good option is to meet with your company’s 401(k) adviser each January, says Paul Miller, managing partner at Manhattan and Queens accountancy Miller & Co.

"It’s critical for an employee to hear what they have to say," Miller says. "Take notes and then go to the web and read reviews about each fund. For example, you can use Morningstar to independently rate and review your funds."

Finally, it can be useful to have a financial adviser review your 401(k), but you must find one who works in your best interest and not one who is paid to put you in certain financial products.

By Bankrate.com (TNS)

More news

The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, where a
Advocate: Wheatley graduate harassed over commencement speech
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Jacquelyn
Feds create new environmental justice team
Holocaust survivors dance at the Holocaust Survivor Day
Holocaust survivors celebrate life at Plainview event 
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Save America Rally
Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended over false 2020 election claims
Illegal handguns on display Thursday that Nassau police
Cops: Drugs, weapons in truck lead to arrest of two
Teen accidentally locks self in former bank vault
Didn’t find what you were looking for?