Seated in a purple gaming chair, a matching mini microphone in her hand, the woman on the screen breaks down the day’s financial news.

"Hey, babes," she says breezily, "let’s talk about potential bear market scenarios."

CryptoWendyO, as she’s known to hundreds of thousands of viewers on TikTok, YouTube and other platforms, proceeds with her latest dispatch on the ground-shifting world of digital currency. She is among a new class of influencers of online personas such as TheBlockchainBoy and BitBoy Crypto who demystify cryptocurrency and are redefining how young audiences get their financial news and analysis.

But like many women with significant online reach, CryptoWendyO says she is the target of relentless abuse and harassment, much of it animated by sexism and misogyny. To protect herself, she does not use her real name.

In her 30s and raising a young daughter, CryptoWendyO views her work as a path to make finance more inclusive and as a way to document her own path to financial independence.

"Crypto has improved my quality of life, and I believe everyone deserves the same," she said.

CryptoWendyO makes money through trading, investing and consulting work. She makes five to six figures per year, she said. Like other crypto and finance creators, she stresses that she is not a financial adviser and potential investors should do their own research.

Ben Armstrong, another prominent crypto streamer who runs the BitBoy Crypto channels, touts CryptoWendyO’s diligence and says her ability to relate to other women and mothers is a welcome and refreshing perspective.

"Crypto has for so long been a chauvinistic, good ol’ boys club, and it’s great to see those walls coming down."