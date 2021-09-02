Millennials and Gen Zers are planning for a post-pandemic travel splurge. The lucky ones, especially those who jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon early or invested in the right stocks, can tap their portfolios to fund their journey. But others will have to look elsewhere.

"Elsewhere" might mean debt —but that doesn’t faze younger Americans. A recent survey showed 59 percent of millennials and 56 percent of Gen Zers will gladly run up credit card debt to enjoy post-pandemic life.

Travel is No. 1 on the post-pandemic bucket list for millennials and Gen Zers. For those who will finance their trip with credit cards, they should invest in one with a zero percent APR that brings back the highest rewards. Bankrate says, "A generous welcome bonus can pay for a big chunk of your vacation." Here are two of the best travel-related credit cards for younger travelers according to Bankrate.

American Express Platinum Card: This card offers a 100,000-point bonus for spending $6,000 in the first six months. That translates into $1,000 if you redeem the points with American Express Travel. The card does have a $695 annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: A good alternative to the Amex Platinum because it has only a $95 annual fee. Bankrate says the card offers a "jaw-dropping 100,000-point bonus" that brings back $1,250 when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards. There’s a spending requirement of $4,000 in the first three months, which you should have little trouble meeting if you’re using the card for a dream vacation.

Both cards offer a zero-interest promotional period, so, as Bankrate notes, "You can take your time paying off the balance without worrying about accruing interest."