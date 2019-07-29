TODAY'S PAPER
Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador, to headline LIA luncheon

Nikki Haley, South Carolina's former governor, above in

Nikki Haley, South Carolina's former governor, above in 2015, and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will address the LIA in October. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Raedle

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will headline the Long Island Association's 2019 fall luncheon.

The event will take place Oct. 4 at noon at Crest Hollow Country Club.

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018. She also served two terms as South Carolina governor.

"She is a great American success story," said Kevin Law, president and CEO of the LIA, the region's largest business group. "She is from an immigrant family, is an entrepreneur and is a successful businesswoman. She has great state, national and international experience. She will have a lot to say that is relevant to the business community."

Earlier this year, Haley launched Stand for America, a group that supports fewer business regulations and lower taxes, and opposes government-run health care, according to the advocacy organization's website.

The LIA has brought in many big-name speakers in the past, including former Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Sports legends, such as Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, and football greats Eli and Peyton Manning, also have been speakers.

