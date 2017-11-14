This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Nikon names new CEO for Americas subsidiary in Melville

Bo Kajiwara is the new CEO of Nikon Inc., a subsidiary covering North and South America. Photo Credit: Nikon Inc.

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Nikon Corp., the Japanese camera, office machines and microscope manufacturer, has named a new chief of the company’s Americas operation, based in Melville.

Bo Kajiwara is the new CEO of Nikon Inc., a subsidiary covering North and South America. He had been senior general manager of sales and marketing in Europe.

Kajiwara succeeds Toru Iwaoka, who was named president of Nikon Europe BV and a corporate vice president of the parent company.

Kajiwara’s promotion marks his return to Long Island. He worked here from 2004 to 2013 as head of the imaging division and then vice president of marketing, planning and customer experience.

“I am very eager to help lead the charge in the Americas,” Kajiwara said Tuesday in a statement. “It’s an exciting time in the imaging industry and as Nikon celebrates our 100th anniversary.”

He joined the company in 1988 after graduating from Aoyoma Gakuin University in Tokyo.

About 300 people work at Nikon’s blue-glass and steel building north of the LIE in Melville.

The company established its Americas subsidiary in 1953 to export cameras to the United States. It moved to Melville about 30 years ago after being in Garden City since the 1970s.

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

