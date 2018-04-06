TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
Business

Nine West files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Shoppers at Nine West at Dadeland Mall in

Shoppers at Nine West at Dadeland Mall in Miami on Black Friday in 2011. Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press
Print

Nine West Holdings Inc. has become the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to restructure its debt.

The shoe chain said Friday the move was made to help with the sale of its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business and to focus more on its profitable businesses, which include One Jeanswear Group, The Jewelry Group, the Kasper Group and Anne Klein.

Several retailers have sought bankruptcy protection, closed stores or plan to go out of business entirely as more people shop online. Claire's and Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, after several dozen others did so last year, including Toys R Us, which has started liquidation sales.

Nine West has been owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners since 2014.

By The Associated Press

More news

Pedro Merchant, accused of the murder of Dante LI gang member pleads guilty in 2013 fatal shooting
Raymond Hansen, 25, of East Patchogue, brought weapon DA: Jake’s 58 guest with gun ‘concerning’
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at an Zinke calls for more wind proposals off LI
Fifth-graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island Not Common Core anymore: 2018 state testing FAQs
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Power on Trial: Mr. Singh, ‘you’re excused’
Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, shown in 2017, Councilwoman criticized for private meeting