I really have to tell you this No-Spend Challenge is a mixed bag.

I don't want you to think it's all rainbows and dollar signs — though, yes, it is true that I've been so good at this that I may just never spend again.

Ha-ha, totally kidding: "Starbucks Java Chip Frapp with extra whip, come to mama!"

Jokes aside, of course, it has its benefits.

For one thing, my family and I have not had a single bite of any fast food in almost two weeks, and no one has cried ... well, not about that, at least. So we're unintentionally eating more healthfully, which is a great perk!

On the downside, Matt and I have both been so busy at home — him cooking and meal prepping and me cleaning more dishes than I have ever cared to — that we've forgotten to do laundry.

This morning I realized I didn't have any clean underwear left. Can you imagine? Now, I won't lie: This has happened to me once or twice before, and what did I do then?

I just told myself, "Don't panic, quickly run to Marshalls and buy some."

But this morning, because of the No-Spend Challenge, that wasn't an option. Plus, as you know, today's Halloween, and I had to get the kids to day care in time for the start of the day's festivities, so I had no time.

Luckily, I found a pair of old Spanx at the back of a drawer and made it work.

But let's end this on a much more positive note: Today is payday.

Payday is a day both Matt and I anxiously await and think of way too often.

We're both constantly stressing about which bills need to be paid with our upcoming checks...are we paying the rent with this one? did you pay the credit card? Oh, and don't forget day care, what about this? Can it wait till the next check? It's always a juggling game.

And with the Chase app on my phone, I'm constantly checking the account. It can become mentally and emotionally exhausting.

But not this time. This time, I almost forgot what day it was. Not a care in the world. And that's all thanks to this little trick called No-Spend Challenge. Go figure.