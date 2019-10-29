Newsday reporter documents monthlong No Spend Challenge
It's a well-known fact that living on Long Island is expensive, but does it have to be?
What would happen if a typical Long Island family cut their discretionary spending to the bone for a month, spending only on necessities?
Newsday reporter Daysi Calavia-Robertson decided to find out, embarking on the so-called No-Spend Challenge and bringing her family along for the ride. Daysi has chronicled her journey both on Newsday.com and via her Instagram handle @presspassdaysi.
Gearing up for not spending
I’ve never been a big spender.
Let me put it to you this way: The dollar store is actually one of my favorites. At other stores, you can usually find me happily rummaging through the clearance aisle. Still, since moving to Long Island three years ago and becoming a mother of two, it seems as if all I do is spend.
The scenario goes like this: I think about all the things I “need” to buy ...”a new coat for Carolina, and maybe one for me, too, something stylish;” then spend more than I intended to -- after coming across some other items I just had to get; complain about how much I spent and the high cost of living here and how expensive day care is, and then press repeat.
For my husband, Matt, who works as a coffee roaster and takes great pride in his beard, it’s the online “deals” that get him. Just knowing he can have a new beard comb or a new scent of beard oil delivered right to our door in a little over 48 hours is enough to make him “add to cart.”
Sometimes I blame my spending on our schedule. After a full day working, I’m too tired to even think of preparing dinner, and the same is true for my husband.
With apps like Uber Eats and GrubHub downloaded on both of our phones, ordering in is too easy. And if our thumbs get tired, we can fall back on the five or six fast food restaurants that are on our way home. I hate to admit it, but when our 3-year-old points at the big yellow arches and yells, “I want chicken nuggets!” ...well, we may be complying way more than we should.
I went through my September bank statement to add up charges for lattes, lunches out and food delivery and was completely taken aback by the total -- $645.75! Exactly. I know because I checked it three times. No charge was higher than $20. It was all $11.93 here and $4.98 there. Now, I know where all our money is going. For the most part, we’ve been eating it. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, since Carlos over at Dunkin' knows my name.
So, now what? Now, we take the No Spend Challenge for a month.
The No Spend Challenge is a commitment to spend money only on necessities -- i.e. mortgage or rent, utilities, groceries etc. -- and on nothing else for a set period of time. Some people take the challenge, popularized on social media, for as little as a week, while others extend it for a month, six months or even a full year. During the challenge, there’s no dining out, no clothes shopping, no trips to the movie theater. No Target “just going for milk and returning home with everything except milk” runs. No undisciplined spending. Period.
Though there are many versions of the challenge, personal finance experts advise it’s best to start by creating a list of essentials. Deciding what’s on that list is up to you, so if you consider going to yoga or the gym essential that’s fine, but you’ll definitely have to put your passion for ordering from Amazon Prime on the back burner. The point is to develop a realistic no-spending plan that makes sense for you and to commit to it.
While it’s unclear who came up with the No Spend Challenge, Canadian blogger Taya Knight outlined a version on her blog Simply Frugal as early as 2010. It was the same year that Denver-based blogger Anna Newell Jones, of And Then We Saved, first did what she calls a spending fast.
Newell Jones said although the challenge may seem extreme to some, it was her way of regaining control after hitting a “financial bottom.” With a fiance who cited her “shopping problem” as the reason he refused to share a bank account with her, and $23,605 in debt, she decided not to spend any money on nonessentials — for a year.
“Not spending money on things I didn’t need allowed me to tackle my debt,” she said in an interview. “It took a lot of discipline and sacrifice, but 15 months later I was so proud of myself. I was debt free.”
On Instagram, nearly 12,000 posts include the hashtag #NoSpendChallenge. And on Facebook, there are dozens of No Spend Challenge support groups, each with thousands of members.
Cary Carbonaro, a Huntington Village-based certified financial planner and author of “The Money Queen’s Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear,” said anything that gets you to focus on your finances is a valuable exercise.
“If it’s shining a light on your spending habits and making you question them ... it’s a positive thing,” she said in an interview.
I hope so. Wish me luck because I have a feeling it’s gonna be a loooooong month!
Day 1: What was I thinking?
It’s been said that the first day of anything is the hardest. The first day of school. The first day at a new job. The first day starting a diet. In my case, my first day giving the #NoSpendChallenge a go was certainly trying but I’m sure it’ll be an easy ride from here on out, right?
Yeah right! I know that won’t be the case. I mean, I do have two toddlers at home, so who am I kidding?
Honestly, I’m not sure what I was thinking when I committed to spending only on the essentials — rent, day care, groceries, gas, car and utility bills — and nothing else — for a full month.
Sipping a caramel latte in the car by myself is sometimes the only thing still keeping me sane. This month is certainly going to be interesting. And if the first morning was any indication, it will also be hectic.
Not being able to make a pit stop at Dunkin' for my beloved egg and cheese breakfast wrap meant I had to wake up an hour earlier and spend half of it whipping up my own version of a breakfast sandwich. It meant chewing fast and gulping my coffee as I yelled over at my children (yes, with my mouth full of food!) to “Share!” and stop flailing at each other with toy trucks.
With my hands full of blankets, book bags, and my own bagged lunch, I hurried us all out of the apartment and down the stairs. Of course in all the rush, my precious iPhone slipped out of my hands and took such a hard fall even Siri said "ouch!" I screamed, too: “Oh no, my phone!” to which my son sweetly looked up at me and said nonchalantly, ‘It’s OK, Mommy, I’ll just buy you a new one.”
Sigh … bless his heart.
Only 29 more days? Bring it on #NoSpendChallenge.
Day 3: No spend? No sweat (but keep the chocolate coming)
So far on my No Spend Challenge, I've been coasting.
There's free coffee and hot chocolate at work — just two of the many perks of working at Newsday. One of my sweet colleagues who said she'd go crazy if she couldn't visit the vending machine for an afternoon snack thoughtfully gifted me with not one, but three, bags of different kinds of chocolates. And if you know me then you know just how much I love chocolate! I can give up spending, but I can't give up my M&M's.
And for lunch, well, I've been dutifully bringing it from home. Today I had a Lean Cuisine and some cottage cheese. Boring but No Spend Challenge approved.
Truthfully, so far it hasn't been awfully hard. But I haven't made it through a weekend yet. Or, I should say, I haven't made it through a weekend with my kids. Now that will be the real test.
This Saturday, I'm planning to take them to a free Paw Patrol-themed trick-or-treating event hosted by none other than Target. Yes, the event is free, but it's still in Target. It's a trap, and I know it's a trap. But I want the kids to have fun, so I'm just going to brace myself.
Denver-based blogger Anna Newell Jones, of And Then We Saved, who did the No Spend Challenge nine years ago, shared a helpful tip in dealing with little ones who've come down with an ugly case of the "Mommy, pretty please buy me this."
When her 6-year-old son Henry wants her to buy an item for him, she tells him she'll take a photo of him with the item instead. Come Christmastime she tells him he can review the photos to source items to put on his list to Santa. Genius? I think so. Sometimes the photos are of Henry with toys, "but it's mostly pictures of him with a really large bag of shredded yellow cheese," she says with a laugh.
Hmmm ... maybe he feels about shredded cheese the way I feel about chocolate. I don't know, but I'm hoping this photo trick does the job for me this weekend. And don't worry — you'll know soon enough if it does or doesn't. I'll make sure to keep you posted on just how colorfully it all goes down on Instagram @newsday and @presspassdaysi.
Day 7: Becoming an 'is this free?' person
My first week on the No Spend Challenge was crazy. But not crazy in the way I imagined. And the weekend? The weekend was actually pretty priceless ... oh yes, pun totally intended!
The Paw Patrol-themed trick-or-treating event at Target was a bust, which I hate saying because, c'mon, it's Target, and what's not to love?
But aside from two tables, where employees were giving out Paw Patrol swag -- a Halloween bag, temporary tattoos, a printout of Chase, the dog, to color at home -- and a handful of candies, there was not much else to do there -- other than, of course, torture the kids by parading them through aisles and aisles of toys, which I can't buy.
So, when I heard the first "Mami, look! That's cool. I want it," I knew it was time to jet out of there. What next? I did what any mom who can't spend money would do: I Googled "free halloween events for kids Long Island."
Soon, I was on the money: I found out that the Town of Oyster Bay was hosting a free fall festival at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in East Massapequa.
I gathered the troops, an enthused 3-year-old red Power Ranger, an unimpressed 2-year-old Minnie Mouse (sans the ears because she refused to wear them) and my spunky 26-year-old sister, Gina, who I called in from Brooklyn as reinforcement in case of tantrums, and off we went!
Once at the park, which was beautifully set up with a mini maze, a slew of games for kids including mini golf, ring toss and bowling (with a pumpkin in lieu of a ball), among many others, I became that person.
The "Hey, is this free?" person.
We all know a person like this -- if it ain't free, they don't want it.
Thankfully, the answer was almost always yes. Aside from the games, the event also featured free bounce houses and inflatable slides and children were given Capri Sun juices, cotton candy and popcorn. And for the adults, Moe's Southwest Grill was running a "spin and win" at their booth. I have never screamed so loudly for a free quesadilla before.
Actually, now that I think of it, I've never screamed so loudly for any quesadilla. My sister won five Moe's dollars and donated them to me, so I'm basically rich now.
What can I say? I was in No Spend Challenge heaven. It made me wonder, can not spending become as addictive as shopping can? Hmmm ... a penny for your thoughts, anyone?
No Spend Challenge:
Allowed Spending
- Mortgage or rent
- utilities
- groceries
- internet/phone
- insurance
- gas
- medication/ health care
Not allowed spending
- Activities
- eating out, coffee, drinks
- clothes
- Ubers/Lyft
- hair and nail services
- anything else that's a want (not a need)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.