Business

Newsday reporter documents monthlong No Spend Challenge

Newsday business reporter Daysi Calavia-Robertson starts her family on a monthlong No Spend Challenge on Monday. She talked about it Friday. (Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger; Reece T. Williams; Photo Credit: Linda Rosier)

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
It's a well-known fact that living on Long Island is expensive, but does it have to be?

What would happen if a typical Long Island family cut their discretionary spending to the bone for a month, spending only on necessities?

Newsday reporter Daysi Calavia-Robertson decided to find out, embarking on the so-called No-Spend Challenge and bringing her family along for the ride. Daysi has chronicled her journey both on Newsday.com and via her Instagram handle @presspassdaysi

Gearing up for not spending

Day 1: What was I thinking?

Day 3: No spend? No sweat (but keep the chocolate coming)

Day 7: Becoming an 'is this free?' person

No Spend Challenge:

Allowed Spending

  • Mortgage or rent
  • utilities
  • groceries
  • internet/phone
  • insurance
  • gas
  • medication/ health care

Not allowed spending

  • Activities
  • eating out, coffee, drinks
  • clothes
  • Ubers/Lyft
  • hair and nail services
  • anything else that's a want (not a need)

