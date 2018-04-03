The chief executive of a major charitable foundation will advise Long Island nonprofits on how to manage in “turbulent times” at a conference on April 11.

Edward Henry, president and CEO of the Manhattan-based Doris Duke Charitable Foundation will deliver the keynote address at a conference that also will examine the new federal tax law that for many taxpayers effectively eliminates the deduction for charitable donations.

The Doris Duke foundation funds projects that promote the environment, the performing arts and medical research.

A panel discussion will offer case studies of how nonprofits pursue their goals. Panelists will be: Eric Alexander, director, Northport-based Vision Long Island; Rhoda Kich, president, Mount Sinai-based Equity First Foundation; Terrie Magro, co-founder, Hicksville-based Michael Magro Foundation, and David Rottkamp, not-for-profit practice leader at Grassi & Company, an accounting firm with offices in Jericho and Ronkonkoma.

The conference, sponsored by Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event, free and open to the public, will be held at the Inn at New Hyde Park, 214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park. Seating is limited and preregistration is recommended.

For further information, visit myinvestorsbank.com/nynfp, or contact Jennifer Smith, Investors Bank community development officer, at 718-330-3830 or by email at jlsmith@investorsbank.com.