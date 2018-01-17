The closing of a Waldbaum’s in 2015 left a Hauppauge shopping center without a grocery store for the first time since the property was built in the mid-1970s.

Now North Shore Farms, a specialty grocer, plans a spring opening for its new store in the Village Green Shopping Center on Veterans Highway.

At about 27,000 square feet, the store will be the largest tenant in the shopping center, which will be reflected in a new name: North Shore Farms Shopping Center.

“We think that a lot of tenants would like to be with North Shore Farms because they’re a great operator,” said Bob Steinberg, a partner at Hauppauge-based First Development Corp., which owns the shopping center.

Set to open in late March or early April, the new North Shore Farms store will be the company’s seventh location, spokesman George M. Tsiatis said. The grocer is renovating the space.

“When we open a new store, we want it to be fresh, new, clean, fully operational and not having any hiccups,” Tsiatis said.

Founded in 2003, North Shore Farms is headquartered in Glen Cove and has six stores open on Long Island. It also will open a store in Queens this year.

“It’s a cross between your grocery store and a gourmet food store and a farmers market,” Tsiatis said.

The Hauppauge store will employ about 90 to 100 people, Tsiatis said.

Waldbaum’s had been located in the shopping center since it opened in 1976. It was one of 51 Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island that closed by November 2015, following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of their parent company, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., in July 2015.

Since North Shore Farms is taking about half the 54,000 square feet that Waldbaum’s had occupied, the remaining space is available for lease for one or two tenants, Steinberg said.

First Development also is upgrading the 70,000-square-foot shopping center with a new facade, Steinberg said.

“It’s going to be kind of an organic modern look with natural woods,” he said.