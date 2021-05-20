Northwell Health on Thursday said its $325 million pavilion at North Shore University Hospital will be named the Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion after Kings Point residents who made a "significant" donation to the health system.

The exact amount of the donation by Attilio and Beverly Petrocelli was not disclosed.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the Petrocellis have supported "numerous development projects and programs at NSUH and Cohen Children’s Medical Center" for the last 27 years.

"All we are trying to do is give a little back that we’re so fortunate to have," Attilio Petrocelli said in a statement. "A hospital is one of the best ways to do that because it helps the entire community."

Attilio Petrocelli is the chairman emeritus of United Capital Corp., a real estate investment and management firm in Great Neck.

Brian Lally, Northwell’s senior vice president and chief development officer, said philanthropy is critical to the health system.

"The Petrocellis’ support of this project will help us elevate the quality of care we deliver to all of those who come to North Shore University Hospital for complex surgical procedures and will greatly enhance the patient and healing experience," Lally said.

The donation also supports Northwell’s seven-year Outpacing the Impossible fundraising campaign, which is looking to draw $1 billion in donations to support capital projects, improve hospital and clinical programs and advance research. The program, which was launched in 2016, has raised more than $800 million.

Northwell CEO Michael J. Dowling said the the expansion plan at North Shore University Hospital and throughout the health system "sends a very positive message that despite the pandemic, the health system is not stagnent."

"We didn't modify our own strategy," he said. "We've been planning the expansion at North Shore for many, many years."

Dowling added that expansion is taking place throughout the health system, including what he called a major project on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan.

Northwell also held a steel beam topping-off ceremony at the pavilion, which is 13 months into construction. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2023, and will be seven stories and 280,000 square feet when done.

The pavilion will feature 18 operating rooms, including three hybrid operating suites with advanced imaging, 44 intensive care unit beds, a lobby at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital and two levels of parking underneath the building.