North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset said Wednesday that Jon Sendach will take over as the hospital's executive director on Jan. 1.

Sendach, the hospital's deputy executive director, replaces Dr. Alessandro Bellucci, who is stepping down to return to full-time clinical practice.

North Shore University Hospital is run by New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, the largest private employer in the state, with 70,000 employees.

Before coming to North Shore in 2010, Sendach served as associate executive director of finance at Northwell's Glen Cove Hospital, where he oversaw the annual budget and directed financial operations, patient financial services and health information management.

In addition to business development and financial planning, he managed Glen Cove’s faculty practice. He began his career at Northwell as a staff emergency medical technician at the Center for EMS.

Prior to Northwell, Sendach worked as a senior account executive in the New York health and medical practice at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide.

Bellucci, a nephrologist who has been a member of North Shore's medical staff for his entire 37-year career, has served as the hospital’s chief executive for the past six years after a brief stint as medical director. The hospital said he will remain at North Shore as a senior physician within the Division of Nephrology to treat patients and mentor other physicians, and continue to serve as an associate professor of medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.