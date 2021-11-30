TODAY'S PAPER
Restaurant linen provider to close Freeport facilities, lay off 111

North Shore Linen Inc. is closing two Freeport

North Shore Linen Inc. is closing two Freeport facilities and laying off 111 workers, according to a filing. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
A Freeport restaurant linen and uniform rental service is closing two facilities and laying off 111 workers, according to a government filing.

The workers are expected to be laid off by North Shore Linen Inc. when the facilities on Rider Place and Hanse Avenue close around Feb. 24, according to the filing on New York State's Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act website.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Calls to two unions that represent North Shore Linen workers — the Danbury, Connecticut office of the International Union of Journeymen and Allied Trades and the Island Park office of United Workers of America — were not immediately returned.

The filing, posted Friday, said the company was closing its two facilities because the business was sold.

Further details were unavailable.

North Shore Linen provides, mats, table linen and uniforms, including aprons and chef coats, delivered in a fleet of more than 30 vehicles, according to the company website.

The company said its uniforms have bar codes and radio frequency identification chips that allow it to track the garments and replace those at the end of their useful life.

The company said it started as a residential and commercial laundromat in 1991.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

