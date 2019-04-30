Northwell Health this week opened a $7 million, 8,500-square-foot ambulatory care center in Glen Oaks, Queens, less than a mile from Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

The health system said the center, named Northwell Health Medicine Specialties, will house the hospital’s primary care clinical services.

The multispecialty care center offers a comprehensive range of medical services including internal medicine, dermatology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, rheumatology and sickle cell disease.

LIJ will relocate 37 employees to the new practice, led by 12 physicians.

The facility will also extend LIJ’s teaching hospital program by including internal medicine residents and fellows from eight medicine subspecialties.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 68,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.