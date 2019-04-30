TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell opens $7M ambulatory care center near LIJ

The Northwell Health Medicine Specialties center will house the hospital's primary care clinical services.

The multispecialty care center offers services including internal

The multispecialty care center offers services including internal medicine, dermatology, rheumatology and sickle cell disease. Photo Credit: Northwell Health/Lee Weissman

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health this week opened a $7 million, 8,500-square-foot ambulatory care center in Glen Oaks, Queens, less than a mile from Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

The health system said the center, named Northwell Health Medicine Specialties, will house the hospital’s primary care clinical services.

The multispecialty care center offers a comprehensive range of medical services including internal medicine, dermatology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, rheumatology and sickle cell disease.

LIJ will relocate 37 employees to the new practice, led by 12 physicians.

The facility will also extend LIJ’s teaching hospital program by including internal medicine residents and fellows from eight medicine subspecialties.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 68,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

