Area Long Island executives have been recognized as top CEOs by Glassdoor.

Northwell Health president and chief executive Michael J. Dowling has been selected for the Employees’ Choice Awards by the jobs and recruiting website, which compiled voluntary employee feedback from thousands of companies to rank America’s 100 best leaders.

Also, Wayne N. Grossé, president and CEO at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, was named as one of the top U.S. CEOs among small- and medium-sized businesses by Glassdoor.

Grossé received a 98 percent approval rating from Bethpage employees, and came in 21st on the website's small- and medium-sized business CEO list. Grossé was named president and CEO of Bethpage in 2015.

Dowling, at Northwell, earned the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award with a 95 percent employee approval rating, which placed him 44th among large company CEOs in the United States.

Glassdoor also ranked Dowling among the nation’s top CEOs in 2017.

Dowling joined Northwell in 1995 as executive vice president and chief operating officer after 12 years in state government overseeing health and human services in the administration of former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, including serving as commissioner of the state Department of Social Services. He was named president and CEO of Northwell in 2002.

Employees who submit reviews about their company to Glassdoor are also asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and their assessments of senior management. Among the questions: Whether employees approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. The average CEO approval rating is 69 percent among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018, and May 1. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm.