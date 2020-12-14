Northwell Health said Monday it is opening a $6.2 million cancer care center in Riverhead.

The 11,300-square-foot Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead is slated to open by the end of the year.

The center will include medical oncology/hematology, an infusion/chemotherapy unit with eight individual bays, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

The Riverhead location will also offer surgery consultations for breast surgery, colorectal surgery, surgical oncology, reconstructive surgery and thoracic surgery.

The new facility will allow East End residents to get care without driving to Northwell centers in western Suffolk County, said Dr. Kenneth Gold, director of medical oncology for the Eastern region at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state.

"We recognize the stress and toll cancer treatments can take on patients and their loved ones," Gold said. "Our goal is to provide the latest cancer treatments under one roof, so patients can access cancer care close to their homes."

Northwell Health is also planning to expand its cancer services in Huntington, near Huntington Hospital.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That center would mirror the Imbert Cancer Center that Northwell opened near South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in late 2016.