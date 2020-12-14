TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Business

Northwell Health opening $6.2 million cancer care center in Riverhead

Northwell's $6 million cancer institute in Riverhead is

Northwell's $6 million cancer institute in Riverhead is slated to open by the end of the year. Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health said Monday it is opening a $6.2 million cancer care center in Riverhead.

The 11,300-square-foot Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead is slated to open by the end of the year.

The center will include medical oncology/hematology, an infusion/chemotherapy unit with eight individual bays, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

The Riverhead location will also offer surgery consultations for breast surgery, colorectal surgery, surgical oncology, reconstructive surgery and thoracic surgery.

The new facility will allow East End residents to get care without driving to Northwell centers in western Suffolk County, said Dr. Kenneth Gold, director of medical oncology for the Eastern region at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state.

"We recognize the stress and toll cancer treatments can take on patients and their loved ones," Gold said. "Our goal is to provide the latest cancer treatments under one roof, so patients can access cancer care close to their homes."

Northwell Health is also planning to expand its cancer services in Huntington, near Huntington Hospital.

That center would mirror the Imbert Cancer Center that Northwell opened near South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in late 2016.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

More news

Suffolk County shows off its Mack truck snow Forecast: Rain-snow mix today before major snowstorm Wednesday
From left, Steve Lucas, treasurer of the Greater Brookhaven, county developing plan to buy 1700s property
Mae Geddis of Roosevelt, a lifelong Long Islander, With vaccine, a challenge: Convincing the skeptics
President Donald Trump is tossed a golf ball Janison: Trump and the sense of endless entitlement
A Suffolk County police crime scene truck at Cops: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Copiague deli
COVID-19 testing is conducted in Riverhead last NY's COVID positive rate hovers near 5% as vaccine arrives
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search